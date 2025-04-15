Board approves Sheriff’s plans for hangar at March Air Reserve Base

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - The Board of Supervisors today signed off on Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco's initial plans to establish a permanent aircraft hangar at March Air Reserve Base, granting the sheriff's request to allocate $655,255 for architectural, design and engineering services provided by a San Diego firm.

In a 5-0 vote without comment, the board authorized the sheriff's department to make the six-figure outlay for a contract with C&S Engineers Inc. The funds will be drawn entirely from the agency's current fiscal year budget.

"The proposed hangar will be 20,000 square feet and will serve as the main maintenance hangar for the sheriff's existing and future aircraft," according to an agency statement posted to the board's agenda. "This location is suitable for meeting the needs of the Aviation Unit's growth with staff and aircraft."

Officials said the facility would have room for three aircraft and is proposed on the southeast end of the airfield, close to the Million Air Hangar on Heacock Street. Million Air is a fixed-based operator serving civilian flights into and out of the base.

Sheriff's aircraft currently operate out of Hemet-Ryan Airport and Jacqueline Cochran Airport in Thermal.

"The MARB Joint Powers Authority property has been identified as the most strategic location (for operations), as it is the closest airport to central Riverside, the sheriff office's headquarters, and it is vital for quick responses to critical calls,'' the agency stated.

C&S Engineers will manage the architecture and design plans, which call for 10 offices, 20 workstations, outdoor fuel tanks, a break room, restrooms, locker rooms, a small gymnasium, security fencing and a parking lot.

The last environmental impact report completed for the site was approved in 2012, so the firm will be responsible for reviewing the previous assessments to ensure compliance with state and federal law to determine whether a supplemental EIR is necessary, according to officials.