Board tentatively OKs ordinance restricting where E-Bikes can operate

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - The Board of Supervisors today tentatively approved an ordinance restricting where electric bicycles can be operated, generally prohibiting them from being driven on pedestrian walkways, along sidewalks or on nature and equestrian trails in unincorporated communities throughout Riverside County.

The E-Bike Safety Ordinance was drafted at the request of Supervisor Chuck Washington, who first raised the issue of potential conflicts with e-bikes back in September.

"I've personally witnessed instances of unsafe behavior by riders and those around them,'' Washington said ahead of the 5-0 vote Tuesday. "While they offer many benefits, riders have a responsibility to ensure the bikes are used safely and responsibly."

The new measure, which is slated to be formally approved after a second reading on May 6, replicates similar ordinances passed in municipalities and other counties statewide.

It classifies e-bikes as pedal-driven motorized two-wheelers that generally rely on rechargeable lithium-ion batteries for power, which kicks in when riders have reached speeds of at least 20 mph, aiding the bicyclists in gaining and maintaining momentum.

Washington, along with Supervisors Manuel Perez and Karen Spiegel, all observed that the bikes are becoming more and more popular.

"I see them coming up and down Highway 74,'' Perez said.

Washington's initial concern was over the bikes' growing presence on Temecula Valley Wine Country trails, as well as outdoor recreational sites favored by horse enthusiasts. However, the ordinance would apply to unincorporated areas countywide.

With few exceptions, e-bikes would be prohibited on sidewalks and trails, on pedestrian overpasses and underpasses. However, signage must be posted on sidewalks and trails notifying entrants of the county prohibition, or the ordinance would not be enforceable.

Some usage would be allowed on sidewalks where there are no designated bicycle paths along roadways. The only requirement would be that e-bikers obey all traffic laws and ensure safe passage to avoid conflicts with pedestrians.

Similar restrictions already apply to mopeds and other motor-driven cycles.

Violators could be issued citations carrying fines of $100 to $500, depending on the number of infractions that occur in a year's time.