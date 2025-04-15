Desert Hot Springs Police Chief Steven Shaw formally sworn in

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The City of Desert Hot Springs is welcoming the new Chief of Police, Steven Shaw.

Shaw had been acting as interim Chief since February of this year, when former Chief Jim Henson retired after 30 years in law enforcement.

In Tuesday's swearing in at the Desert Hot Springs City Council meeting, Chief Shaw described taking the position as an honor. Shaw said it was a new chapter for the city, and he pledged to always listen to the voices of the community.