Egg-cellent Duck Dive in Palm Springs on Saturday

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Palm Springs Parks and Recreation Department is inviting the community to dive into the exciting spring celebration of the Egg-cellent Duck Dive this coming Saturday.

This is a free family-friendly event, which features a pool rubber ducky hunt, arts and crafts, and prizes.

The event is this Saturday, April 19, from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Palm Springs Swim Center, 405 South Pavilion Way in Palm Springs.

For more information, call 760-323-8272 or go to palmspringsca.gov.