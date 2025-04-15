Skip to Content
News

Egg-cellent Duck Dive in Palm Springs on Saturday

City of Palm Springs
By
today at 5:43 PM
Published 5:40 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Palm Springs Parks and Recreation Department is inviting the community to dive into the exciting spring celebration of the Egg-cellent Duck Dive this coming Saturday.

This is a free family-friendly event, which features a pool rubber ducky hunt, arts and crafts, and prizes.

The event is this Saturday, April 19, from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Palm Springs Swim Center, 405 South Pavilion Way in Palm Springs.

For more information, call 760-323-8272 or go to palmspringsca.gov.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Cynthia White

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content