Skip to Content
News

Firefighters contain house fire in Coachella

Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0
By
Published 10:24 AM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - Firefighters knocked down a fire at a single-family residence in Coachella, authorities said today.   

The non-injury structural blaze was first reported at 11:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 53000 block of Calle Bella, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

An arriving unit reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the roof, which was contained at approximately 12:47 a.m.   

Crews remained at the scene for an additional two hours to perform salvage and overhaul.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

City News Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content