Firefighters contain house fire in Coachella

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - Firefighters knocked down a fire at a single-family residence in Coachella, authorities said today.

The non-injury structural blaze was first reported at 11:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 53000 block of Calle Bella, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

An arriving unit reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the roof, which was contained at approximately 12:47 a.m.

Crews remained at the scene for an additional two hours to perform salvage and overhaul.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.