City of Palm Springs hosts Coachella Valley local government vendor fair for business owners

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ)-- The city of Palm Springs is hosting its 2nd annual fair with Coachella Valley local governments and agencies on Wednesday morning.

It's taking place from 8:30 a.m. to Noon at the Palm Springs Convention Center at 277 N. Avenida inside the Caballeros, Primrose and Oasis Ballrooms. The free event will feature more than a dozen cities and agencies including: Palm Springs, Desert Hot Springs, Cathedral City, Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert, Indian Wells, La Quinta, Indio, Coachella, CVAG, the County of Riverside, and many more.

The vendor will include four 30-minute presentations on how to do business with local government and agencies beginning at 9:15 a.m. Attendees will also have an opportunity to talk with government officials who will explain the procurement and contracting process and the types of supplies and services they are looking to procure.

The Local Government Vendor Fair is ideal for businesses that provide services such as: General Contracting, Landscaping, Engineering, Electrical, Plumbing, Painting, Janitorial Services, Security Services, Printing, Photography, Graphic Design, Web Development, Technology Consulting, Marketing Services – and much more!

“Doing business with local government should not be complicated for our local businesses that are the heart and soul of our community,” said Mayor Ron deHarte. “This event is designed to give our business community direct access to government officials, helping them navigate the procurement process and ultimately create more local opportunities.”

This is the event's second year, after being founded by Councilmember Jeffrey Bernstein in 2024.

“Our City, like other Valley agencies, spends tens of millions of dollars annually in contracts,” said Bernstein. “If we can help local businesses access these to government contracts, we’re not only empowering our businesses to grow and thrive but also boosting the overall local economy. It’s essential that taxpayer dollars stay within the Coachella Valley to support our communities, and this is an important step in making that happen."

Registration and more information click here.

