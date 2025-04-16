Healthcare and Business Leaders in the Desert Tackle AI’s Fast-Track Future

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (April 16, 2025) — As artificial intelligence continues weaving its way into daily life, leaders across the Coachella Valley are coming together today to talk strategy and catch up.

Starting at 11:30 a.m., the Rancho Mirage Chamber of Commerce will kick off its 2025 Signature Speaker Series with a luncheon focused on AI’s sweeping impact. The event, held at Mission Hills Country Club, brings together both national policy voices and local marketing minds.

Headlining the discussion is Jordan Crenshaw, senior vice president at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Technology Engagement Center (C_TEC), who also chairs its privacy working group and leads tech policy efforts. He’ll be joined by Andrew McCauley of Visit Greater Palm Springs.

Organizers say the event will dive into how AI is shifting the business landscape, helping nonprofits drive social change, and challenging organizations to keep pace in a fast-moving digital world.

Katie Slimko-Stice, CEO of the Rancho Mirage Chamber, called it a crucial moment for the region. “Understanding AI is no longer optional,” she said, adding that the gathering gives local leaders a chance to “navigate the AI revolution.”

Across town, Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) is also doubling down on AI. The organization announced it’s expanding its use of AI-powered tools to help meet rising demand and boost patient care. DOHC now partners with more than 15 tech platforms that offer round-the-clock access to remote health monitoring and symptom tracking.

The tools, the organization notes, are rigorously tested for accuracy and safety — built to assist care teams, not replace them.

Meanwhile, new national data is stirring the conversation further. A recent Pew Research Center study shows a split in public perception: just 17% of U.S. adults believe AI will have a positive effect over the next two decades, compared to 56% of AI experts. Both groups share concerns about the speed of innovation outpacing government oversight and a growing need for control over how the technology is used.

Stay tuned to News Channel 3 tonight at 4pm, 5pm, 6pm, and 6:30pm for more on this story.