PSUSD invites input for selection of next Superintendent of Schools

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – The Palm Springs Unified School District Board of Education is seeking input from the district community as it begins the hiring process to replace Dr. Tonatiuh ‘Tony’ Signoret who will retire from the District on June 30.

The Board sent a survey on Wednesday to parents and guardians, students, staﬀ and community members asking them to give input on the traits and qualities important to them as the Board searches for the next Superintendent of Schools.

The survey will be open through April 30 here:

Superintendent Input English

Superintendent Input Spanish

In-person meetings to provide input are also scheduled as follows:

– April 28 - Desert Springs Middle School MPR, 66755 Two Bunch Palms Trail, Desert Hot Springs

– April 29 - PSUSD District Office Board Room, 150 District Center Drive, Palm Springs

– April 30 - James Workman Middle School MPR, 69300 30th Avenue, Cathedral City

All meetings are at 6 p.m., and translation will be available.