Rep. Raul Ruiz talks tariffs, Medicare and more at Beaumont town hall

Published 7:14 PM

BEAUMONT, Calif. (KESQ) - Local Democratic Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz addressed dozens Wednesday night during a town hall in Beaumont, speaking on key topics while fielding questions from concerned attendees.

Congressman Ruiz discussed some of President Donald Trump's recent Executive Orders and tariffs.

He also pledged to protect Medicare and Social Security benefits. Audience members asked about the future of healthcare and rising costs.

Security was present throughout the evening as RSVPs had reached capacity.

Congressman Ruiz's next town hall is in Indio on Thursday.

Stay with News Channel 3 for a full break down of the conversation at 10 and 11 p.m.

Shay Lawson

