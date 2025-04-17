College of the Desert earns awards in communications

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - College of the Desert is celebrating today after earning honors for its communications and marketing efforts from the Community College Public Relations Organization.

The college announced Wednesday it had received three gold and two bronze awards for communication excellence at the annual community college conference.

College officials said the gold awards were a result of a student-led microsite, www.codstory.com, which helped boost student enrollment at the Palm Springs campus, along with a campus brochure praised for its storytelling and design.

"These awards are a reflection of the strategic and thoughtful communications that help define College of the Desert,'' Acting Superintendent Val Martinez Garcia said in a statement. "We are proud of the culture of empathy, clarity, and professionalism we are reinforcing -- ensuring our students, employees, and community say connected and informed."