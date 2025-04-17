‘Farmchella’ shows appreciation for local field laborers

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) -- For some, Coachella Valley's festival season means late night concerts, rave wear and a boom in tourism for the desert.

But offshoots of the popular Coachella Valley Arts and Music Festival, like 'Farmchella,' are hoping to show appreciation for forgotten parts of the Coachella Valley, field laborers.

The annual event, presented by Celebration Nation, has planned an evening of entertainment, resource distribution and giveaways.

The event comes as local nonprofits, like TODEC, are also raising awareness about the true underbelly of the Coachella Valley through advertisements like 'The Real Coachella' billboard.

Tune in this evening as News Channel 3's Athena Jreij speaks with those behind the billboard and showcases Farmchella events.