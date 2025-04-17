JFK Hospital sees increased visits after Coachella, prepares for Weekend 2

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) – The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival brings nearly 125,000 people to the Empire Polo Club per day, and with two weekends of festival fun, there's a potential for increased medical emergency visits.

JFK Memorial Hospital saw nearly double the number of people in need of care to 100 people compared to 54 patients in 2024.

With the hospital located less than three miles from the Empire Polo Grounds, JFK is the closest trauma center to the festival and plays a crucial role in aiding in the health and well-being of festival goers and Indio residents.

As Weekend 2 will start on April 18, and attendees will start to arrive as early as Thursday, the hospital staff are reflecting on what they saw during Weekend 1 and putting together the best plan. While there are two weekends of Coachella, directly following is Stagecoach, keeping hospital staff prepared for three full weeks of care.

Even with the heightened hospital patients, JKF says residents should not delay seeking medical care to avoid crowds and say they are able to care for festival goers and patients alike.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more from JFK Memorial Hospital on what they expect in Weekend 2.