LIVE COVERAGE: Two dead, five injured in mass shooting at Florida State University

Update 1:50 p.m.

Police said in a news conference that two people were killed, five others were injured in the shooting. The shooter, identified as 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, is in custody and hospitalized.

Ikner is a student and the son of a Leon County Sheriff’s deputy. Police said he had access to his mother's gun and it was used in the shooting.

Originally Published: 17 APR 25 12:28 ET

Updated: 17 APR 25 14:16 ET

By Holly Yan, Ryan Young, Isabel Rosales, Nick Valencia and Dakin Andone, CNN

(CNN) — At least six people were injured in a mass shooting at Florida State University on Thursday, according to hospital officials, who had earlier confirmed to CNN it was receiving and treating patients from the campus.

All six patients had suffered gunshot injuries, a spokesperson for Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said. One of those patients is in critical condition, while five are serious.

A suspect is in custody, according to two law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the situation.

The extent of the injuries is unclear, according to the law enforcement sources, citing preliminary reports.

FSU Alert, the university’s emergency notifications system, warned the campus of a reported “active shooter” near Student Union just after noon on Thursday.

“Police are on scene or on the way,” the alert posted on X read. “Continue to seek shelter and await further instructions. Lock and stay away from all doors and windows and be prepared to take additional protective measures.”

CNN has reached out to the Tallahassee Police Department, the Leon County Sheriff’s office and the university. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said it is “actively engaged in the incident on FSU’s campus.”

Students escorted with their hands up

Florida State University student Emily Palmer, 21, was near FSU’s student union when she was alerted to a “dangerous situation” on campus.

“I’m shaking … It’s just a lot going on,” Palmer told CNN from the safety of her student housing.

“I’m concerned about my friends,” she said. “I have friends in class right who are getting evacuated by police with their hands up.”

Joshua Sirmans was in the university’s main library when he said alarms began going off warning of an active shooter, according to the Associated Press. The 20-year-old junior said law enforcement officers escorted him and other students out of the library with their hands over their heads.

Messages sent via FSU Alert urged people on campus to continue to shelter in place. “Law enforcement is actively clearing rooms on the main campus,” one message said.

Richard Rind, the university’s director of transportation and parking, told CNN he was sheltered in place Thursday as emergency vehicles descended on campus.

“Many emergency vehicles on scene but can’t see much as we are locked down in a building across the street,” Rind told CNN, adding he heard shots and saw people running as the incident unfolded Thursday afternoon.

Gov. Ron DeSantis extended his thoughts to the university in a post on X, writing, “Our prayers are with our FSU family and state law enforcement is actively responding.”

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier similarly posted that his office was responding to FSU’s campus.

This story has been updated with additional information.

CNN’s Sara Smart and Dalia Faheid contributed to this report.

