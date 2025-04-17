Mosquito Season Is Back in Coachella Valley, and Palm Springs Lands Among Most-Infested U.S. Cities

As temperatures climb in the Coachella Valley, mosquito season is starting to take hold—and this year, Palm Springs is earning some national attention for all the wrong reasons.

A recent report from Terminix ranks Palm Springs at No. 17 on its list of the 50 most mosquito-infested cities in the U.S. But local experts say that number may not tell the whole story.

Terminix is sharing its list of the 50 cities with the most mosquitoes from 2024. The list was compiled using service data from Terminix branches throughout the country and based on where residents used the highers number of mosquito control services in 2024. (Terminix.com)

Robert C. Gaona, public information manager at the Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control Management District, noted that the ranking appears to be based on service requests in the broader Palm Springs area, though it’s unclear which cities were included in that data. “Our district covers the entire Coachella Valley,” he said. “So it’s hard to say how accurate that ranking is for the region as a whole.”

Still, the timing of the report lines up with the beginning of the local mosquito season. Warmer weather triggers a spike in mosquito activity, and officials are already preparing for what’s ahead.

“It’s the start of our season,” Gaona said. “Temperatures are getting a little warmer, so that’s right in line with when we typically see mosquito activity ramping up.”

So far this year, no mosquitoes in the area have tested positive for disease, but surveillance efforts are already underway. The district expects to detect West Nile virus in native Culex mosquitoes as the season progresses, a pattern seen year after year.

This week, the district is using Mosquito Awareness Week as a chance to remind residents of simple steps they can take to cut down on mosquito breeding spots. At the top of the list: get rid of standing water.

“Even something like a saucer under a flowerpot or a water bowl left outside for pets can become a breeding ground,” Gaona said. Clogged drains and overwatered lawns can also be problem areas, especially where water collects and stagnates.

In addition to clearing out water sources, using mosquito repellent is key. Gaona recommends applying repellent directly to skin or clothing, and said there are plenty of options on the market for residents to choose from.

He also pointed out that the risk doesn’t stop at home. Last year, California saw 18 locally acquired dengue cases—highlighting the need for travelers to stay protected and remain cautious even after returning home.

To combat the growing mosquito population, the district uses a combination of tools, including field treatments, traps, and even drones, particularly around areas like the Salton Sea. All of these services are offered free of charge.

“We’re a special district, so we can provide these services to residents at no cost,” Gaona explained. “If anyone needs help, we’ll come out to their property, walk the yard, and help identify problem spots. We don’t go inside homes, but we do everything we can to help outside.”

As the season kicks off, officials are urging residents to stay alert, take action early, and use the resources available.

“Mosquitoes are still very much a part of life in the valley,” Gaona said. “But with the right steps, we can all do our part to keep them in check.”

For more information on the Coachella Valley Mosquito Control and Vector Control District and their services, visit this link.