Suspicious person wearing a ski mask and carrying a gun arrested in Desert Hot Springs

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Desert Hot Springs Police say they arrested a man following reports of a suspicious person wearing a ski mask and carrying a handgun.

Officers located the man hiding by the dumpsters near a local hotel early Thursday morning.

Police report the suspect was still wearing the ski mask and was initially uncooperative, but they were soon able to detain him and discovered he was in possession of a handgun.

He was also confirmed to be a convicted felon currently on parole for assault with a deadly weapon.

The man was arrested on multiple charges.