Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation announces next-generation model of care, quality

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif (KESQ) – The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is setting the standard for mental health and substance use treatment with an expanded model of care.

The foundation reported it's seen an increased number of patients enter Hazelden Betty Ford clinics for substance use treatment with multiple health conditions. They report 79% of patients have more than one treatable mental health condition, with on average 3.67 different diagnoses.

Organizers say they have the "gold standard of care" for mental health and substance use disorders for patients to receive care in one place.

The next-generation model includes:

Evidence-based and standardized curriculum

Combined therapies, including multiple treatments in community and skill-building based on each patients needs

Multi-disciplinary teams psychiatrists, nurses, mental health and addiction counselors, technicians, family specialists, recovery support experts and more

The industry's only publishing house, research center and graduate school

Philanthropy-funded services free-of-charge for families and children affected by a loved one's substance use disorder

Emphasis on support for lifelong recovery

Improved access to acre through innovative tools like Wayfinder An evidence-based screening and brief intervention tool

Connection Point A virtual coaching service to help people determine next steps and the right type of care



Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from the Betty Ford Center in Rancho Mirage on the importance of this care in the Valley.