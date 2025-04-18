Man who killed three in DUI crash in Palm Springs sentenced

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - A 54-year-old man who killed three people in a multi-vehicle wreck in Palm Springs because he was driving while intoxicated in a sandstorm was sentenced today to 11 years, eight months in state prison.

Shawn Michael Kirkpatrick last month admitted three counts of DUI gross vehicular manslaughter, as well as DUI resulting in great bodily injury and a sentence-enhancing allegation of causing injury or death to multiple victims in a crash, under a plea agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney's Office.

In exchange for Kirkpatrick's admissions, prosecutors dropped a related charge and sentence-enhancements.

During a hearing at the Larson Justice Center in Indio Friday, Superior Court Judge Dean Benjamini imposed the sentence stipulated by the prosecution and defense.

On the afternoon of Sept. 3, 2023, Kirkpatrick fatally injured 32-year-old Yovani Aguilera Tapia, along with David Losacco and Millicent Lewis, both 29.

According to the Palm Springs Police Department, the drunken defendant was at the wheel of a vehicle going northbound on North Gene Autry Trail, just south of Interstate 10, when a dust storm stirred in the dry wash, lowering visibility along the four-lane corridor, which is not uncommon on windy days.

Investigators said the victims, occupying one of two vehicles directly ahead of Kirkpatrick's, slowed down as a precaution.

The police department said in a statement the defendant "failed to decelerate, resulting in a rear-end collision that led to a subsequent impact'' with the two cars.

Lewis, Losacco and Tapia were in the vehicle that Kirkpatrick slammed into, which caused their car to rear-end the other one, police said.

Paramedics reached the location a short time later and pronounced the victims dead at the scene. The occupant of the other vehicle, whose identity was not released, suffered moderate injuries, from which the party has since recovered. Kirkpatrick also suffered minor injuries.

The ensuing investigation led to the criminal charges and his arrest on Nov. 16, 2023.

He had no documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County.