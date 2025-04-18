Nearly 500 nails found pointing up on several roads in Falmouth, Massachusetts

By Riley Rourke

FALMOUTH, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Nearly 500 nails were found pointing up on several roads in Falmouth, Massachusetts early Friday morning.

In a statement on social media, police said an officer found the first batch of nails on John Parker Road while he was on patrol around 2 a.m.

Officers later found more nails on Clark Street, Old Barnstable Road, and Prince Henry Drive.

“Some nails were positioned under vehicle tires in driveways,” police said in their statement, which also included several photos of the nails.

A total of 478 nails were eventually collected with the help of the Department of Public Works. There have not been any reports of damage at this point in the investigation.

Falmouth Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying who did this. Anyone with information, video or photos should call them at 774-255-4527.

What to do if you run over a nail?

If you happen to run over a nail, you may be fine to drive with it for the short term, according to Progressive Insurance. They first recommend checking to see the severity of the hole and if any air is leaking out. The nail may cause a flat tire immediately, but if it doesn’t, then you may be okay to drive on it for a few miles before replacing it, Progressive says.

