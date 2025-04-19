Abi Carter performs at ‘Kidchella,’ talks youth mental health

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) -- Abi Carter, an Indio native and winner of last season's American Idol, performed at 'Kidchella' Saturday.

The second annual event, hosted by Palm Springs Unified School District and Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP), featured music, yard games, carnival rides and other interactive activities at the Aziz Farms Packing Center in Thermal.

The main focus however was children's mental health.

On-site professionals brought resources for students and parents on mental health care.

Carter spoke with News Channel 3's Tori King on why the event mattered to her, and the work she's done with IEHP.

"I felt like IEHP was the best healthcare that I ever had. But I remember during that time that I was with IEHP, I was going through my own mental health struggles, and they were incredibly respectful, receptive to it. I just felt very supported during that time," Carter said.