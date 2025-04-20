Sunnylands celebrates Earth Day early with a free Family Day

Just two days ahead of Earth Day 2025, Sunnylands is inviting the public to explore the beauty of the desert at its annual “Family Day: In the Gardens,” a fun-filled day focused on desert plants and wildlife and art materials that can be found in nature.

The event at Sunnylands Center & Gardens is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 20. Admission and parking are free. Guests of all ages will be able to participate in several activities highlighting native ecosystems of the Coachella Valley including:

Guided bird walks with a knowledgeable Sunnylands birder at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The one-hour walks introduce guests to the many local and migratory bird species in the Sunnylands gardens.

Attendees will be able to create paintings and art with ink made from materials that can be found within the garden guided by artist Jai Knight. They can also take part in a “Bee the Change” community project with the S.C.R.A.P. Gallery , which will be distributing wildflower seed packets. And families can build their own essential oil roller under the instruction of Molly Moon Crafts. Kids will be able to select their favorite essential oil blend and crystals to create a personalized roller and decorate their work.

Local plant shop, Los Angeleaves, will also be there for a hands-on experience digging and potting your own personal plant. You'll have the opportunity to repot miniature succulents and take a plant home. Attendees can create small biodegradable pots made from compostable materials with Kinfolk Workshop. These pots will be filled with soil and either seeds or transplanted herbs, fruits, or vegetables. Visitors will be able to participate in a hands-on activity under the guidance of environmental educator and clay artist Venessa Becerra by making clay seed bombs featuring native flowers. And finally, kids can interact and learn about a variety of desert life species with the Hoggans Family.

Visitors are also welcome to use a variety of toys and games that will be placed on the lawn in the West Gardens. The public is encouraged to dress for warm weather, bring sun protection, and stay hydrated for a fun and safe family outing.

Sunnylands Center & Gardens is located at 37977 Bob Hope Drive in Rancho Mirage.