Morongo makes six-figure donation to support library expansion

BEAUMONT, Calif. (KESQ) - A project to expand the Beaumont Library and restore some of the property's historic architecture received a $250,000 boost in support from the Morongo Band of Mission Indians, it was announced today.

"Libraries are more than just buildings filled with books -- they arehubs of knowledge, opportunity and community that provide a variety of diverse resources and services,'' Morongo Tribal Chairman Charles Martin said. "We are delighted to support the Beaumont Library Expansion & Renovation Project to help empower students, families and lifelong learners across the region."

The $5 million 8,300-square-foot expansion effort broke ground in February and is slated for completion in two phases, all of which will conclude by the end of next year.

The Morongo tribe's charitable grant will fill some of the funding gap that the Beaumont Library District encountered while preparing the project budget, according to officials.

"The incredible support from the Morongo Band of Mission Indians brings us significantly closer to realizing our vision of a modern inclusive library for all,'' Beaumont Library District Board President Margaret Coleman said. "We appreciate this contribution, which reflects Morongo's dedication to strengthening the communities of the San Gorgonio Pass."

The library, located on East Eighth Street, was established in 1914, owing to a $10,000 grant by philanthropist Andrew Carnegie.

Along with a large collection of books, it hosts "developmental play spaces" for children and caregivers, literacy enhancement programs and English as a second language classes.

As part of the upgrades now underway, there will be new study and conference rooms, a children's room, a bookstore and a community meeting space, according to the Library District.

The project is additionally intended to preserve most of the original structure.

More information is available at https://mybldproject.org/#home.