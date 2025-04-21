Skip to Content
Palm Springs student hit by vehicle in school parking lot

today at 7:09 PM
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A Raymond Cree Middle School student is recovering Monday after being struck by a vehicle in the school parking lot.

The incident happened after school hours, around 4:00 p.m. A Palm Springs Unified School District spokesperson says the student was sitting on a curb, and the driver of a car backing up did not see the student.

The student sustained a moderate leg injury and was transported to a local hospital. Palm Springs police report the driver was cooperative with the investigation, and neither drugs nor alcohol were suspected to be factors in the collision.

Cynthia White

