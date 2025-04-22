CVRM presents new expanded women’s and children’s shelter

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - The Coachella Valley Rescue Mission is continuing to help its most vulnerable clients - On Tuesday the ribbon was cut at the Mission's expanded women's and children's shelter.

The expansion adds an additional sixty beds to care for clients. Women and children who stay here are provided wrap-around services - things like meals, health care, education, and job training.

CVRM Development Coordinator Kristen Crawford says that the expansion is meant to give security to women and children who are experiencing homelessness for a number of reasons.

All the new beds within the expanded shelter space have already been assigned to women and children in need. Shelter officials say the expansion was made possible through the help of the county and from community members who donate.