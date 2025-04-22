Desert Care Network, One Legacy raise a flag to honor ER nurse

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) – The Desert Care Network and One Legacy are honoring the life of ER nurse Anabel Sanchez by raising a flag at JFK Memorial Hospital.

Organizers and Sanchez's family member say she saved lives in her work, but also continued to do so after death by being an organ donor.

The organizations joined for the flag raise in honor of Sanchez and National Donate Life Month, which recognizes the generosity of those who have saved and healed lives by becoming donors like Sanchez.

Officials with One Legacy say there is a critical need for people to register as donors. Last year, Desert Regional donors helped save 20 lives. Additionally, 45 individuals were provided tissue transplants and 30 people were "given the gift of sight" with cornea transplant.

In 2024, three lives were saved at JFK Memorial Hospital, where Sanchez worked.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear Sanchez's legacy from her family, and the inspiration she brings for organ donation in the Coachella Valley.