Famous Budweiser Clydesdales visiting Palm Desert

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - The world famous Clydesdales will be returning to El Paseo Shopping District in Palm Desert on Wednesday.

The horses and wagon will be making special beer deliveries to select restaurants along El Paseo before they move on to the Stagecoach Country Music Festival in Indio.

The horses will be hitched to the wagon behind the Daily Grill on El Paseo beginning around 2:00 p.m., then they'll head east down El Paseo at 3:00 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.