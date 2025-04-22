Finalists in County’s `Fast Pitch’ Competition to Square off in Finale

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - The remaining four contestants in the Riverside County Fast Pitch Competition will convene to deliver final presentations next week, hoping to win a slot in the national meet and vie for a $1 million private equity investment for their enterprise.

"This is a time when we spotlight the incredible creativity and forward-looking solutions from start-up entrepreneurs, small businesses and our county's unique economic industries that are working every day to provide opportunities in Riverside County communities and advance a bright future,'' Board of Supervisors Chairman Manuel Perez said.

The "Pitch Finale'' is scheduled for 5 p.m. April 30 at the Riverside Convention Center, 3637 Fifth St. It's free and open to the public.

Multiple entrepreneurs entered the countywide contest, which is held every April as part of "Innovation Month.'' The competitors square off in regional meets -- Coachella Valley, Hemet-San Jacinto Valley, Riverside metropolitan area and Southwest -- to be selected for a spot in the finale.

Pitches are intended to spotlight what the entrepreneurs' visions are for their companies, how they will bring them to fruition and what the wider benefits may be.

This year's finalists are Domus Tech Solutions Inc., Glid, MetaSkill and Morning Glory Coffee.

The county winner will receive a slot at the Startup World Cup Grand Finale set for October in San Francisco. Cash prizes of up to $20,000 will be awarded to the top finishers, though the No. 1 sales pitch will be in line to receive a $1 million equity investment, according to organizers.

More information is available at www.RivCoInnovation.org.