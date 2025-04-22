Greater Palm Springs earns designation of Certified Autism Destination

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Committed to making Palm Springs a destination for everyone - Greater Palm Springs is now a Certified Autism Destination.

The announcement was made on Monday at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens. Greater Palm Springs spokespeople say this landmark designation champions accessibility and inclusion for all visitors.

In fact, the Greater Palm Springs area is only the second destination in California to achieve the certification and the fourth in the United States to do so.

To receive the Certified Autism Destination designation, staff at certain hotels, entertainment venues and other businesses must undergo training to make sure they can serve guests with autism.