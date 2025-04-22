Local restaurants donating in ‘Dining Out For Life’ to help those living with or affected by HIV

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Dining Out For Life is all about eating, drinking, and giving back.

The annual fundraising event for community based organizations serving people living with or impacted by HIV is this Thursday, April 24.

Organizers at DAP Health say every bite helps them to fund vital services.

The event also supports dozens of local restaurants, bars, and coffee shops throughout the valley. Last year's Dining Out For Life event raised more than $270,000. More than 12,000 people are expected to Dine Our For Life this year.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke about Dining Out For Life with DAP Health Director of Brand Marketing Steve Henke.

For more information and a complete list of participating locations, visit daphealth.org/dofl/ or diningoutforlife.com/city/palmsprings/#restaurants.