Star-studded celebrity golf classic set for Bighorn Golf Club in Palm Desert

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Actor and comedian Anthony Anderson will host the 7th Annual edition of his eponymous Celebrity Golf Classic at the Bighorn Golf Club in Palm Desert next month, organizers said today.

The 7th Annual Anthony Anderson Celebrity Golf Classic, which will be held May 18-19 at 55 Palowet Drive, brings together "A-list celebrities, sports figures, and entertainment industry icons for two days of golf, philanthropy, and celebration -- all in support of nonprofit organizations that uplift children, young adults, and adults in the areas of health, wellness, faith, and mentorship,'' organizers said.

Confirmed celebrity participants will include Don Cheadle, Cedric the Entertainer, Alex English, Alissa Kacar, Byron Scott, Carter Thicke, Chris Hale, Chris Spencer, Christian Okoye, David Justice, Dave Winfield, Debbe Dunning, Dennis Haysbert, DL Hughley, Dondre Whitfield, Flex Alander, Gary Payton, Geena Martinez, Galen Gering, Grant Fuhr, Glynn Turman, JaRule, Kenny Lofton, Maiya Tanaka, Misa Tanaka, Marcellus Wiley, Mazelyb Taddei, Mike Phillips, Michael Irby, Mitch Richmond, Norm Nixon, Ozzie Smith, Peter McKenzie, Pete Shaw, Richard Dent, Roland Martin, Stephen Bishop, Sterling Sharpe, Steve Garvey and Willie Gault.

Anderson's tournament benefits the Anderson Family Foundation, a nonprofit organization co-founded by Anderson and his wife, Alvina Anderson, to help the inner city and those who don't always receive the help they need.

"I have been blessed beyond measure, but those blessings did not come easy,'' said Anderson, best known for his starring role on the long-running ABC comedy series "Black-ish."

"Growing up in Watts and Compton, my parents instilled in me vales and life lessons that helped me navigate tough times. It is guidance that led me to partner with organizations dedicated to educating and mentoring our youth, providing them with confidence, protection and hope.''

The event will begin with a VIP Welcome Reception & Pairings Party from 6-10 p.m. May 18. Guests will enjoy dinner, entertainment, a live and silent auction, and a cigar lounge while mingling with celebrity participants.

The following day, the golf tournament kicks off at 10 a.m., and concludes with a post-tournament awards celebration at 3:30 p.m.