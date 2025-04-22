Testimony begins in trial of pair accused of killing Cathedral City store owner

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Prosecution testimony got underway today in the trial of two men accused of gunning down the owner of a Cathedral City convenience store during a robbery.

Charles Lamar Campbell of Beaumont and Joel Ortiz Hidalgo of Desert Hot Springs, both 23, allegedly killed 61-year-old Chris Sgouromitis of Cathedral City in 2021.

Both men are charged with first-degree murder, attempted robbery and a special circumstance allegation of killing in the course of a robbery. Campbell is additionally charged with sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations.

On Monday, Riverside County Superior Court Judge Otis Sterling swore in two separate juries -- one for each defendant -- to hear the matter at the Larson Justice Center, after which the prosecution and defense delivered opening statements.

The judge directed both panels to return to the Indio courthouse Tuesday for prosecution testimony.

Each defendant is being held without bail at the Benoit Detention Center.

On the night of Feb. 21, 2021, Cathedral City Police Department officers were sent to the Outpost Market at 68171 Ramon Road to investigate reports of a holdup and discovered the convenience store owner mortally wounded.

Despite first responders' efforts to save him, Sgouromitis was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The victim was a beloved member of the community, and the CCPD released a statement within a few days of his murder, saying he was a "father of four with strong local ties, who was not involved in criminal activity and died in his longtime place of business."

Detectives relied on evidence gathered at the scene, including security surveillance tape, as well as other leads, to identify the defendants, who were both arrested without incident within a week of the deadly shooting, thanks in part to anonymous tips.

Neither man has documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County.