Yucca Valley officials invite name suggestions for Old Town Beautification & Sustainability Project

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - Yucca Valley town officials are seeking suggestions for naming the town's new development located on Elk Trail between Twentynine Palms Highway and Yucca Trail.

The project, slated for completion this Spring, will feature parking, charging stations, picnic areas and more.

Name suggestions are due by May 1st, and will be reviewed by the Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Commission with a final recommendation announced to the Town Council later in May.

For more information and a link to the name suggestion form, visit yucca-valley.org/our-town/departments/public-works-engineering/old-town-parking-project.

Cynthia White

