Desert Hot Springs Police use drone to follow suspect on mini bike

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Desert Hot Springs Police made good use of their drone to follow and catch a suspect trying to get away from a traffic stop on Tuesday.

Desert Hot Springs Police officers report in a Facebook post they attempted to stop a male suspect who was illegally riding a mini bike on city streets, but instead of stopping, the driver fled the scene.

Here's the drone footage:

The officers say they were able to use their drone to follow the suspect riding his bike as he weaved through traffic and ignored stop signs until he ended up at his home.

Police added that when they knocked at his front door, the suspect answered. They arrested him without incident, and the mini bike was impounded.