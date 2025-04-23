Imperial Irrigation District offers energy assistance to income-qualified customers

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KESQ) - For those Imperial Irrigation District customers who are worried they may soon be in the dark, the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) may offer help through the CARE Program.

IID is letting its income-qualified customers with overdue bills know that they may be able to get assistance through the CARE Program once they have signed up for IID's "Residential Energy Assistance Designed for You" (READY) plan. The READY plan provides a discount to qualified customers.

IID says that if a qualified customer has received a final notice and needs financial help to keep the power on, assistance from CARE is up to $125 per quarter, or even up to $450 for the third quarter (July, August, and September).

For more information on the READY plan, visit iid.com/customer-service/payment-assistance. IID provides a link to the "IID Residential Energy Assistance Designed for You Flyer."