Local students honored with April 2025 ‘Do the Right Thing’ award for positive behavior
Some Coachella Valley students are being recognized with this month's "Do the Right Thing" award, which is a partnership between Palm Springs Police Department and News Channel 3.
Congratulations to the April 2025 students who "Do the Right Thing:"
- Anthony Perez
- Jonathan Velasquez
- Ashley Gutierrez
- Karime Mejia
- Alexander Hernandez
- Matthew Gomez
- Benjamin Foreman
- Belina Zamora Rodarte
- Jimena Ochoa
These outstanding students were chosen for their positive attitudes and contributions to the community.
If you know of a deserving student, you can nominate them at kesq.com/do-the-right-thing/.