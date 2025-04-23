Local students honored with April 2025 ‘Do the Right Thing’ award for positive behavior

Some Coachella Valley students are being recognized with this month's "Do the Right Thing" award, which is a partnership between Palm Springs Police Department and News Channel 3.

Congratulations to the April 2025 students who "Do the Right Thing:"

Anthony Perez

Jonathan Velasquez

Ashley Gutierrez

Karime Mejia

Alexander Hernandez

Matthew Gomez

Benjamin Foreman

Belina Zamora Rodarte

Jimena Ochoa

These outstanding students were chosen for their positive attitudes and contributions to the community.

If you know of a deserving student, you can nominate them at kesq.com/do-the-right-thing/.