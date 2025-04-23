Skip to Content
Local students honored with April 2025 ‘Do the Right Thing’ award for positive behavior

By
today at 10:41 PM
Published 10:40 PM

Some Coachella Valley students are being recognized with this month's "Do the Right Thing" award, which is a partnership between Palm Springs Police Department and News Channel 3.

Congratulations to the April 2025 students who "Do the Right Thing:"

  • Anthony Perez
  • Jonathan Velasquez
  • Ashley Gutierrez
  • Karime Mejia
  • Alexander Hernandez
  • Matthew Gomez
  • Benjamin Foreman
  • Belina Zamora Rodarte
  • Jimena Ochoa

These outstanding students were chosen for their positive attitudes and contributions to the community.

If you know of a deserving student, you can nominate them at kesq.com/do-the-right-thing/.

Cynthia White

