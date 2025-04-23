Palm Springs Plaza Theatre Foundation to host free event on theatre’s history

The Palm Springs Plaza Theatre Foundation will be hosting a community presentation looking at the theatre's history and the progress of its restoration. The free event will be at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, April 27, at the Palm Springs Convention Center at 277 North Avenida Caballeros.

Valley icon and celebrity photographer Michael Childers will also be honored for his recent donation to the theatre, which is scheduled to open in December with actress Lily Tomlin as the inaugural show.

The cost of remodeling is expected to be nearly $3,000,000 higher than initially predicted, which the City of Palm Springs will pay for. The project had an original cost of $34,000,000. The Foundation is still working to raise additional funds for the theatre, as it will need to pay back the city $10,000,000 in construction costs.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with Michael Childers and Palm Springs Plaza Theatre Foundation President J.R. Roberts on Wednesday.

For more information on the Palm Springs Plaza Theatre, visit savetheplazatheatreps.com.