Parent says school safety still a concern at James Workman Middle School

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - Months after a string of fights at James Workman Middle School raised concerns about student safety, a parent is speaking out again, saying not much has changed.

Crystal Garcia, whose daughter previously attended the school, said she ultimately transferred her child after she was repeatedly bullied and attacked.

She said the school administration failed to respond adequately and that the situation on campus has worsened.

Garcia also provided a video of a recent altercation she said occurred on campus.

In response, Palm Springs Unified School District Dr. Deanna Keuilian, Director of Secondary Curriculum and Instruction said:

"At Palm Springs Unified School District, the safety and security of our students and staff remain our top priority. We are committed to creating and maintaining a safe learning environment across all campuses, including James Workman Middle School.

The incident reported earlier in the school year was addressed immediately, and appropriate resolutions were implemented in accordance with Ed Code and our District policies. Since that time, we have continued to take proactive and strategic steps to enhance campus safety. Our central office works closely with all of our school sites to ensure the strategic use of resources, including a focus on increased visibility, thoughtful placement of security agents, and use of support staff. In addition to these efforts, we value ongoing communication with families and will continue to offer parent forums as opportunities for open dialogue and shared solutions around school safety.

As part of our proactive approach, we also encourage students, staff, and families to utilize SPRIGEO, our anonymous reporting tool, to share concerns at any time. Early reporting helps us address issues before they escalate and reinforces our collective responsibility for campus safety. We encourage any family with concerns to reach out directly to the school administration in an effort to partner together on solutions.

We remain committed to supporting our students, staff, and families and will continue to monitor and adjust our practices to ensure every student feels safe and supported at school.

We are aware of the recent altercation and are currently conducting a thorough review of the incident. Once all facts are gathered, we will implement appropriate consequences in alignment with district policies. In addition, we are evaluating what measures can be put in place to help prevent similar incidents in the future and ensure a safe environment for all students and staff."

A PSUSD spokesperson confirmed former principal Dr. Vikki Chavez is currently on leave.

When asked why, they said, "We cannot comment on any personnel or student matters due to confidentiality laws."

News Channel 3 first reported on safety concerns at James Workman in September 2024 after several on-campus fights sparked concern among parents and staff.

To hear Garcia's full story, stay with News Channel 3 at 10 and 11 p.m.