Abi Carter looking forward to Stagecoach performance on Friday

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - From performing at VillageFest in Palm Springs to winning American Idol - now Indio native Abi Carter has come full circle to make her Stagecoach debut, at the music festival that's one of the most popular in the country.

Carter took the Coachella Valley and the nation by storm as the winner of American Idol Season 22 in 2024. Her popularity led to earning her spot on the Stagecoach "Mane" stage at 1:10 p.m. on Friday.

Carter's appearance coincides with the release of the upcoming deluxe edition of her "Ghosts in the Backyard" album.

News Channel 3's Tori King met up with Carter to talk about her journey, and to find out what performing at the festival means to her.