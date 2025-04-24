Dine Out, Give Back: Palm Springs rallies for DAP Health during Dining Out for Life

Today marks the 21st annual Dining Out For Life® supporting DAP Health. It’s more than a meal — it’s a chance to make a difference. When you dine at a participating restaurant today, a portion of your bill goes directly to fund DAP Health’s life-saving services, including HIV care and prevention.

With nearly 32,000 new HIV diagnoses in the U.S. in 2022 alone, the need for treatment and outreach is still urgent. As federal funding for HIV programs comes under threat, local efforts like Dining Out For Life are more critical than ever.

Supporting DAP Health is as easy as grabbing a bite to eat — no extra steps, no added cost. Just show up, enjoy, and know your meal matters.

Palm Springs may be a small market, but we’re mighty — ranking among the top three DOFL cities nationwide. With your help, we could take the #1 spot in 2025 and show the country what community power looks like.

To find participating restaurants, go to this link.



