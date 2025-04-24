Taxi driver warns of decline amid festival season ride surge

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - As tens of thousands arrive in the desert for festival season,

Leo Reyes, a longtime taxi driver with Coachella Valley Taxi, said he's seen a long-term decline in the industry.

"We'd have to go back a dozen years or more, and that's prior to the rideshare phenomena," Reyes said. "In that time there might have been well over 300 taxi drivers in the desert. Currently we're probably at a high, 80 drivers, so there is quite a drop off."

He said while rideshare users face surge pricing and long wait times during festival weekends, taxi fares stay the same.

"We're strictly regulated," Reyes said. "We cannot surcharge."

Reyes said that local cabs offer more than just a consistent price—they also bring years of experience.

“The local drivers, at least we have knowledge of the local streets," Reyes said.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the full report at 10 and 11 p.m.