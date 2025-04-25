Coachella man arrested on suspicion of marijuana sales to minors

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a 27 year old Coachella man Thursday after an investigation into how local students were getting ahold of marijuana vape pens.

Sheriff's officials say they had seen a rise in the possession of marijuana vape pens by kids in the Palm Desert area for the last five months, and School Resource Deputies investigated the incidents. The investigation led to the suspect, who they say was selling marijuana vape pens to the students.

A number of law enforcement teams and task forces, including the Indian Wells and Palm Desert Station Special Enforcement Teams and the Coachella Valley Regional Narcotics Task Force, served a search warrant at a home on Avenida Florabunda in Coachella and were able to arrest the suspect without incident.

The man arrested is facing several charges, including transporting and selling a controlled substance to minors and unlawfully selling or offering to sell cannabis to minors.

Deputies say this is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Deputy Prajin at the Palm Desert Sheriff's Station at (760) 836-1600.