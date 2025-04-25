Skip to Content
News

Firefighters knock down duplex fire in Palm Desert

By
Updated
today at 12:04 AM
Published 11:55 PM

Crews were on scene of a duplex fire in Palm Desert late Friday night.

It broke out around 9:30 p.m. off Colada Court, a community near Hovley Lane and Portola Avenue.

Southern California Edison and SoCal Gas were called to the scene to assist.

Investigators said crews knocked down flames, but they were expected to be on scene for an additional three hours.

There was no word on displacements or injuries.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest on this developing story.    

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Kristen Outlaw

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content