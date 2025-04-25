Firefighters knock down duplex fire in Palm Desert

Crews were on scene of a duplex fire in Palm Desert late Friday night.

It broke out around 9:30 p.m. off Colada Court, a community near Hovley Lane and Portola Avenue.

Southern California Edison and SoCal Gas were called to the scene to assist.

Investigators said crews knocked down flames, but they were expected to be on scene for an additional three hours.

There was no word on displacements or injuries.

