Local veterans rally against proposed Department of Veterans Affairs layoffs

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Dozens of local veterans gathered near the VA Clinic in Palm Desert on Friday to rally in opposition to the proposed layoffs at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

An internal memo obtained by the Associated Press mentions plans that would cut more than 80,000 jobs from the department. The memo went on to state the layoffs would return the staffing levels in the department to the pre-pandemic number of about 400,000 employees.

Local veterans are saying these cuts could disrupt their healthcare by increasing wait times on telephone calls to make healthcare appointments, as well as making wait times longer to visit a healthcare provider.

The group also held a rally in March.