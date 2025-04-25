PSUSD updates long-range improvements plan for campuses

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) – Palm Springs Unified School District is mapping out new plans for modernizing its aging campuses with a long-range master plan for improvements.

The November 2024 general election saw PSUSD voters approve Measure S, including a $465 million bond to modernize and improve school facilities. This project included the complete modernization of Cathedral City High School.

On Tuesday, the school board unanimously passed a plan, providing a roadmap for improving classrooms, replacing older portable buildings and upgrading safety, energy efficient and indoor air quality systems.

Cathedral City High School has begun renovation and improvement operations on its campus, along with other schools.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear how this modernization will impact students and administration from PSUSD.

