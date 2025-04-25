Skip to Content
Woman arrested, accused of smuggling nearly 120 pounds of meth at Highway 86 border checkpoint

U.S. Border Patrol
WESTMORELAND, Calif. (KESQ) - Authorities say a 42-year-old Mexican citizen is in custody after being arrested by El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents for allegedly smuggling nearly 120 pounds of methamphetamine into the United States.

The woman was stopped shortly after noon Tuesday at an immigration checkpoint on Highway 86, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. In a statement, authorities say that a K-9 unit alerted agents to the possible presence of concealed people or drugs. Agents found 120 packages of a "crystal-like substance wrapped in cellophane and hidden in a vehicle compartment."

The substance tested positive for methamphetamine, and the drugs had an estimated street value of $105,000, border patrol officials said.

Authorities say the woman, from Bakersfield, admitted to law enforcement that she was in the country without legal documentation. The vehicle and the 119.5 pounds of drugs were seized, and the woman was arrested, according to border patrol officials.

