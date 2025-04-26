Cathedral City neighborhood impacted by strong winds, sand accumulation

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) – Strong winds are known to have a great impact on the Valley, especially with blowing sand. While it can be a driving hazard and create a dust haze, it also creates its own walls.

Residents of the Verano neighborhood in Cathedral City are dealing with similar aftermath of recent strong winds that have led to significant sand accumulation along the street. Residents report streets are buried, vehicles are damages, and their health is at risk.

Not only is there air quality when during high-wind days, but for these residents, they say the sand in the street adds additional airborne dust and allergens that infiltrate their homes.

Photo provided by Rafael Oscal.

Residents reported to News Channel 3 that the city told them "cleanup efforts may not commence until September, citing environmental concerns related to local wildlife habitats."

News Channel 3 is working to confirm these efforts and claims with Cathedral City officials.

Until they see change, the local community reports it remains distressed and unable to navigate their streets safely.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more on the sand impacts and to hear from residents.