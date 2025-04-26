Riverside University Health System “One Life, One Heart” Poisoning and Overdose Awareness Walk returns

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ)--The Riverside University Health System (RUHS) "One Life, One Heart" Poisoning and Overdose Awareness Walk returns this year with events across three Riverside County locations.

The walks bring people together to connect with vital recovery and prevention resources as participants honor lives lost to overdose. The community is invited to take part in the events, which foster support and strengthen access to critical services.

"Healing begins with awareness, and change starts with action," said Riverside County Board Chair and Fourth District Supervisor V. Manuel Perez. "These walks are more than a remembrance. They are a call to unite, support one another and build a community where hope replaces loss and recovery is within reach for all."

This year’s events will bring communities together to raise awareness, take meaningful action and provide a space for healing and connection at the following locations:

Palm Desert Civic Center, 43900 San Pablo Ave., Palm Desert

7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 26

Murrieta Town Square Park, 1 Town Square, Murrieta

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 7

Participants will take part in a free 5K Fun Walk and resource fair. Guest speakers will share personal stories and expert insights, helping to build solidarity and understanding in the fight against overdose.

Lunch will be provided for all registered attendees.

According to provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the United States experienced approximately 97,000 drug overdose deaths in the 12 months ending June 30, 2024, a 14% decline from the previous year’s 113,000 deaths. This marks the first significant reduction in overdose fatalities since 2018.

Riverside County recorded 1,381 fatal overdoses between January 2023 and July 2024; 824 of the cases involved fentanyl, about 60% of total overdose deaths, according to Riverside County Overdose Data to Action.

The "One Life, One Heart" events connect attendees with essential services, including housing assistance, behavioral health resources and healthcare services.

"At its core, overdose prevention is grounded in compassion, empathy and meeting people where they are," said Dr. Matthew Chang, Director of RUHS Behavioral Health. "When we walk together at these events, we remember those we’ve lost while standing shoulder-to-shoulder with those who are still struggling so that they have the resources and support needed to move forward."

RUHS Behavioral Health offers a comprehensive range of substance use treatment programs, including crisis intervention, outpatient programs, peer support and prevention initiatives, providing individuals and families with the tools needed to break the cycle of addiction.

Register for the event today and take a step toward hope, healing, and action: https://bit.ly/1LifeWalker25.

For more information on RUHS Behavioral Health’s Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment (SAPT) services, visit: www.ruhealth.org/behavioral-health/sapt.