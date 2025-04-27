Fire destroys Coachella woman’s home, pushes for more awareness on renters insurance

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - A devastating fire destroyed Isabel Ramirez's home, displacing her and her granddaughter, leaving them with nothing but memories and each other.

Ramirez said the fire broke out on April 22 at her home in Coachella.

Investigators said the fire started when a part inside the family's RV exploded - sparking flames that spread to their rental home.

"I was very sad," Ramirez said. "It was very overwhelming."

Ramirez, well known in the community for her generosity and hospitality, had long opened her doors to those in need according to her daughter in law Rebekah Monroy.

Now, Ramirez faces the challenge of rebuilding her life without insurance.

“We've been living here for so long," Jose Gonzalez Ramirez's son said. "She never knew about renters insurance."

Experts say renters insurance typically covers personal belongings, temporary housing and liability if something goes wrong.

Viewers can learn more by checking with local insurance agents, visiting consumer protection websites or asking their landlord if renters insurance is recommended or required.

Monroy launched a GoFundMe campaign to support Ramirez and her granddaughter.

She said funds will help cover temporary housing, basic necessities and long-term rebuilding expenses.

"They lived here for so long. I'm just at a loss for words," Monroy said.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the full report at 10 and 11 p.m.