Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians rewarded for energy savings

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians received an over $55,000 check on Monday for their energy saving efforts.

Officials say the casino in Palm Springs saved over a million kilowatt hours, which is equivalent to $423,000. This comes after Agua Caliente implemented Clear Results Public Energy Performance, or PEP, program.

The PEP program offers a comprehensive approach to energy efficiency by tailoring customized solutions for each public facility.

For more information on the PEP program, visit pep.clearesult.com/pep/pep-program/.

