CSUSB Palm Desert Campus to begin work on student services building

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Cal State San Bernardino's Palm Desert Campus will break ground next week on a Student Services Building, funded in part by a $79 million state budget allocation.

"This groundbreaking is a reflection of our continued commitment to student success,'' CSUSB President Tomás D. Morales said in a statement. "The new Student Services Building will serve as a hub for resources that empower students to thrive academically, socially and professionally.''

The groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 9:30 a.m. May 9 at the Palm Desert campus, 37500 Cook St. University officials, local dignitaries, community partners and campus supporters are among those expected to attend.

The 23,700-square-foot building, expected to be completed in 2026 or 2027, will include an advising/tutoring center, career center, expanded campus library, group study space, a cross cultural center, campus bookstore, food services, a student health center and a recreation and wellness center.

"The Student Services Building is set to transform the student experience and strengthen our ability to attract and retain local talent,'' Edna Martinez, associate vice president and administrator at the Palm Desert campus, said in a statement.