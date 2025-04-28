President signs Executive Order directing Sanctuary Cities to follow federal law or face loss of funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KESQ) - President Trump's push to crack down on illegal immigration may be affecting our local Sanctuary Cities.

Trump signed two Executive Orders on Monday, one allowing operations to make it easier to detain migrants. The second Executive Order will target Sanctuary City jurisdictions.

The Order directs the Attorney General and Secretary of Homeland Security to publish a list of state and local jurisdictions "obstructing federal immigration law enforcement." The Order states that sanctuary jurisdictions will have an opportunity to correct the non-compliance of federal law.

The Order also says sanctuary jurisdictions that don't comply with federal law may lose federal funding.

Right now, Cathedral City, Coachella, and Palm Springs are listed as Sanctuary Cities in the Coachella Valley.

Representative Ken Calvert issued a statement on Sanctuary Cities on Monday:

"Sanctuary policies put in place by Democrats do nothing but put the safety of American citizens at risk and make it harder to detain and deport dangerous illegal immigrant criminals. I support President Trump's crackdown on these misguided policies."